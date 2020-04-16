Village in Armenia under full lockdown over coronavirus threat

Village in Armenia’s Ararat Province will be under full lockdown until April 18. The decision has been made by Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan.

Special entry and exit regime will be in place, people and vehicles will be prohibited from entering or leaving the administrative borders of the community. Exceptions will be made for supply of essential goods, food, medicine and fuel.

To ensure the implementation of the special regime, checkpoints will be installed in the places defined by the National Security Service and the Police.

The decision comes after a person who participated in a relative’s funeral tested positive for coronavirus. The person had been allowed to leave the quarantine shortly, but failed to follow the safety instructions and keep social distancing.