Traditional torchlight procession in Armenia canceled over COVID-19

The traditional torchlight procession organized on the eve of the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day will not be held this year because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the ARF Youth Union informs.

“Due to the current situation in Armenia and the health risks, it is impossible to hold Genocide commemoration events in the traditional way this year,” the Union said in a statement, adding that the torchlight procession would also not be held in the traditional format.

Therefore, the ARF Youth Union and the Nikol Aghbalyan Student Union call on everyone to light and put candles on windowsills starting from 9 pm on April 23 and 24.

Prime Minister Nikol Pahsinyan said earlier that no public events would be allowed on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, as the country is battling to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.