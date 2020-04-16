Nvak’s new album of Komitas songs slated for release on April 24

Nvak Foundation will be releasing a beautiful album of Komitas songs on April 24, the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. The album features modern arrangements of five of his most beloved tunes.

The album titled “I Cannot Come Out And Play” has been produced by Miqayel Voskanyan and Sebu Simonian.

Each song is being sung by an up-and-coming female artist from Armenia.

“The album is being released by Warner Music Group – the first major record label to partner with a nonprofit. And we’re making a push to make Armenian music and voices heard globally,” Nvak founder Tamar Kaprelian told Public Radio of Armenia.

Tamar Kaprelian, a first-generation Armenian-American, launched the nonprofit in her home country of Armenia to support young artists (primarily women) struggling to break into the music industry.

Through a variety of programs, Nvak offers music and songwriting instruction, mentorship, and business education to help emerging artists in places that are usually overlooked by the entertainment machine.

“I founded Nvak in order to be of service to a vibrant, talented population of global musicians with limited opportunities,” said Kaprelian.

“Working in Armenia is very personal to me: I traveled to the country for the first time in 2015 after representing them in Eurovision and had a transformative creative experience while there. I wanted to use my platform and voice for a good cause – to help amplify the voices of women and girls,” she added.