Artsakh elections important for human rights, regional security and peace process

Elections in Artsakh are important for human rights, regional security and Nagorno Karabakh peace process, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan says.

“The elections were democratic and competitive,” Mnatsakanyan said in a Twitter post.

“Elected authorities are mandated by the people of Artshakh to defend their interests, goals and red lines in peace process,” the Foreign Minister continued.

On the eve the Armenian Foreign Ministry congratulated the people, authorities and political forces of the Republic of Artsakh for ensuring the successful completion of the general election process in Artsakh on April 14.