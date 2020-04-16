Armenia imports raw materials to start production of COVID-19 test kits

A second charter flight from China organized by the Commandant’s Office has transported a new batch of medical supplies and equipment needed in the fight against the coronavirus.

The cargo includes more than 87,000 protective medical gowns, 24,000 medical masks, 20,000 KN95 protective mask, 101 remote thermometers, medical instruments and biochemical raw material necessary for production of COVID-19 testing kits.

Most supplies have been purchased on funds provided by the World Food Programme (WFP), Argentine-Armenian businessman Eduardo Eurnekian, My Step Foundation, the Izmirlian Foundation, the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, the St. Sarkis Humanitarian Foundation, the Armenian General Benevolent Union and other donors.

Երկրորդ հատուկ չվերթը Հայաստան տեղափոխեց բժշկական պարագաների և սարքավորումների խմբաքանակը 📢Ապրիլի 15-ին պարետատան կազմակերպած արդեն երկրորդ հատուկ չվերթով Չինաստանից Հայաստան է տեղափոխվել նոր տիպի կորոնավիրուսի դեմ պայքարի համար անհրաժեշտ բժշկական պարագաների և սարքավորումների հերթական խմբաքանակը:Հայաստան են բերվել.✅ավելի քան 87 000 պաշտպանիչ բժշկական զգեստ,✅24 000 բժշկական դիմակ,✅20 000 KN95 պաշտպանիչ դիմակ,✅101 հեռահար ջերմաչափ,✅բժշկական գործիքներ,✅բիոքիմիական հումք կորոնավիրուսի աշխտորոշման թեստեր պատրաստելու համար:Խմբաքանակի մեծ մասը ձեռք է բերվել ՄԱԿ Պարենի համաշխարհային ծրագրի (WFP) կողմից, Էդուարդո Էռնեկյանի ընկերությունների, Իմ քայլը հիմնադրամի, Իզմիրլյան հիմնադրամի, Գալուստ Կիւլպէնկեան Հիմնարկութեան, Սուրբ Սարգիս Մարդասիրական Հիմնադրամի, Հայկական Բարեգործական Ընդհանուր Միության և այլ դոնորների տրամադրած ֆինանսական միջոցներով: Ինքնաթիռով փոխադրվել են նաև ՀՀ պետական միջոցների հաշվին ձեռք բերված, ինչպես նաև չինացի բարերաների նվիրաբերած բժշկական պարագաներ և սարքավորումներ:Շնորհակալություն ենք հայտնում գործընթացում ներգրավված բոլոր գերատեսչություններին, ինչպես նաև Չինաստանի կառավարությանը՝ թռիչքի իրականացմանն աջակցելու համար: Gepostet von Tigran Avinyan / Տիգրան Ավինյան am Donnerstag, 16. April 2020

The plane has also transported medical supplies and instruments bought on government funds and donated by Chinese philanthropists.

Commandant Tigran Avinyan has expressed gratitude to all agencies involved, as well as the Chinese government for helping organize the flight.

The government has allocated $550,000 to the Institute of Molecular Biology to organize the production of tests locally.

“Experts assure that this initiative is feasible and we will be able to organize the production of tests at the institute,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a live Q&A on Facebook,