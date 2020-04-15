CultureSportTop

We are the world: Armenian musicians say thanks to health workers

Siranush Ghazanchyan April 15, 2020, 19:30
Armenian musicians have performed the cover version of the song “We are the world” in support of heath workers.

Շնորհակալություն բուժաշխատողներին

Շնորհակալություն բուժաշխատողներին❗Ի աջակցություն կորոնավիրուսի դեմ պայքարի՝ հայ երաժիշտները կատարում են "We are the world" երգի cover տարբերակը:#ArmGov

Gepostet von ՀՀ կառավարություն am Mittwoch, 15. April 2020
