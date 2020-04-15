We are the world: Armenian musicians say thanks to health workers

Armenian musicians have performed the cover version of the song “We are the world” in support of heath workers.
Related Articles
Andrea Bocelli breaks records with biggest live-streamed classical event of all time
April 15, 2020, 15:15
Denmark lets young children return to school
April 15, 2020, 15:02
PM Pashinyan congratulates people of free and democratic Artsakh on completing elections
April 15, 2020, 14:39
PM congratulates Armenia’s Yazidi community on Malake Taus
April 15, 2020, 13:49
US Ambassasor thanks all essential workers in Armenia amid COVID-19 pandemic
April 15, 2020, 12:29
Man, 66, dies of coronavirus-related complications
April 15, 2020, 11:48
Check AlsoClose
-
Coronavirus cases in Armenia reach 1,111April 15, 2020, 11:24