US Ambassasor thanks all essential workers in Armenia amid COVID-19 pandemic

US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy and the staff of the US Embassy have sincerely thanked all the essential workers in Armenia who have continued to go to work to “keep us safe, healthy, and informed during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

🙏Դեսպան Թրեյսին և ԱՄՆ դեսպանատան աշխատակիցներն ի սրտե շնորհակալություն են հայտնում համավարակի այս օրերին տարբեր… Gepostet von U.S. Embassy Yerevan am Dienstag, 14. April 2020