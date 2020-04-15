US Ambassasor thanks all essential workers in Armenia amid COVID-19 pandemic

US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy and the staff of the US Embassy have sincerely thanked all the essential workers in Armenia who have continued to go to work to “keep us safe, healthy, and informed during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
