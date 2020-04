PM Pashinyan congratulates people of free and democratic Artsakh on completing elections

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated the people of independent and democratic Artsakh on completing elections.

“They mandated authorities to further strengthen the security of Artsakh and represent it in the peace process,” the Prime Minister said in a Twittet post.

“We continue our close cooperation with Artsakh to reach our common goals,” he added.

The preliminary results see Arayik Harutyunyan score a landslide victory in the presidential election.