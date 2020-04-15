Man, 66, dies of coronavirus-related complications

A death case has been reported at Surb Grigor Lusavorich medical center. The 66-year-old patient had coronavirus disease, severe double pneumonia, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Alina Nikoghosyan informs.

The man had ischemic heart disease, which caused thromboembolism of the upper mesenteric arteries. Amputation of lowee extremities was performed. Unfortunately, the latter’s could not be saved.

Armenia has reported 44 new cases of coronavirus disease and 32 recoveries in a day.

The total number of confirmed cases has now reached 1,111; 297 patients have recovered. Seventeen deaths have been confirmed.