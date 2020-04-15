Armenia to closely cooperate with authorities representing the people of Artsakh in the peace process – MFA

The Foreign Ministry of Armenia has congratulated the people, authorities and political forces of the Republic of Artsakh for ensuring the successful completion of the general election process in Artsakh on April 14.

Through democratic and competitive procedure, the people of Artsakh elected their new president and members of parliament.

“The formation of new authorities of Artsakh has been of utmost importance in terms of exercising human rights in Artsakh, ensuring security of the people of Artsakh and efficiently pursuing the peace process,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“The Republic of Armenia will closely cooperate with the authorities representing the people of Artsakh in the peace process and will consistently support the realization of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination without any limitation,” the statement continued.

“We are confident that the newly elected authorities of Artsakh will assume their key role in the negotiation process with particular responsibility,” the Foreign Ministry stated.