Andrea Bocelli breaks records with biggest live-streamed classical event of all time

Andrea Bocelli’s mesmerising Music For Hope live concert from the deserted Duomo di Milano has broken world records, The Daily Mail reports.

The opera singer’s Easter Sunday’s performance has become the biggest live-streamed classical music event of all time, with a combined 35 million people viewing the 30-minute concert.

The historic event reached over 2.8 million peak concurrent viewers, making it one of the biggest musical live stream performances of all-time and the largest simultaneous audience for a classical live stream in YouTube history.

The video received more than 28 million views from across the globe in its first 24 hours.