We have a chance to “break the backbone of the epidemic” – PM

We have a chance to break the backbone of the virus, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said through Facebook live.

The statement comes after Armenia reported decrease in the number of active cases for the first time since the outbreak. Of almost 800 tests completed over a day, only 28 delivered positive results, 54 people were discharged were hospital.

Noting that the Commandant’s Office has allowed thousands of people to return to work, the Prime Minister called on employers to take all anti-epidemic and sanitary measures in all enterprises.

He said that expected higher temperatures combined with the actions of the Commandant’s Office and the measures taken under the state of emergency regime give us a chance to really “break the backbone of the virus.

“Despite the good news, we cannot be confident that the peak of the infection is behind,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

He urged not to lose vigilance because of the good news, and strengthen the discipline instead.

The Prime Minister thanked for understanding and apologized for all the inconveniences that might be caused because of restrictions.