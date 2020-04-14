Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Spain discuss anti-coronavirus measures

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Spain Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Arancha Gonzalez Laya today discussed the steps taken at the national level in the framework of the fight against the new coronavirus.

On behalf of the Government of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan expressed his condolences to Aransha Gonzalez Laya on the victims of the epidemic and expressed his support to the people of Spain in overcoming the coronavirus as soon as possible.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan expressed his gratitude to the Spanish authorities for the careful attitude towards the Armenian and for addressing the problems they face because of the pandemic.

The sides discussed international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, including through EU programs and initiatives.

The Foreign Ministers also stressed the reciprocal willingness to further develop the Armenian-Spanish cooperation in various spheres.