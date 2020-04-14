Artsakh holds second round of presidential vote

People in Artsakh head to polls in the second round of presidential election. Former Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan and Foreign Minister Masis Mailiyan face in the runoff.

None of the candidates collected enough votes in the first round held on March 31.

The people of Artsakh then elected the Parliament of the Republic. Five political forces will be represented in the 33-seat National Assembly.

A total of 102,637 people have the right to vote, 282 polling stations have been opened, including one in Yerevan.