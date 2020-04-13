Eight Armenian nationals repatriated from Sudan

As a result of negotiations with the Georgian authorities, on April 13, it became possible to organize the return of eight Armenian citizens from Sudan’s capital Khartoum to Tbilisi, Georgia.

Thanks to the special permission received by the Armenian Embassy, ​​the citizens of Armenia were transported to Armenia via the corridor provided in the Marneuli region, which is considered a strict quarantine zone.

The Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Georgia coordinated the arrival of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia in Tbilisi and their transfer to Bagratashen checkpoint.