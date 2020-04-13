SocietyTop

COVID-19: Armenia reports 26 new cases, 14 recoveries

Siranush Ghazanchyan April 13, 2020, 11:00
Armenia has reported 26 more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number to 1,039.

Fourteen patients have recovered; a total of 211 people have now been discharged from hospital.

Fourteen deaths have been reported.

