COVID-19: Armenia reports 26 new cases, 14 recoveries
Siranush Ghazanchyan
April 13, 2020, 11:00

Armenia has reported 26 more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number to 1,039. Fourteen patients have recovered; a total of 211 people have now been discharged from hospital. Fourteen deaths have been reported.