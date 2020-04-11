Red Wings airline to operate third charter flight from Moscow to Yerevan

The Red Wings airline will carry out the third charter flight from Moscow to Yerevan on April 12.

Taking into consideration the large number of Armenian nationals willing to return home, preference will be given to:

Those citizens of Armenia who arrived in Moscow from other cities, but were unable to leave for Armenia because of cancellation of flights;

Those citizens of Armenia who have been living in hotels provided by the Embassy;

The citizens of the Armenia with children, adults, those returning to Armenia for instructions for treatment and postoperative rehabilitation; to citizens who are in an extremely difficult situation.

All citizens returning from Moscow will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.