Micki: How Henrikh Mkhitaryan got his nickname

In a video shared on social media, Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan tells how he got the nickname “Micki.”

Mkhitaryan says when he first arrived at Borussia Dortmund, manager Jurgen Klopp approached him and asked whether he had a nickname.

Henrikh said he didn’t. Klopp then asked whether they could call him Micki, because Henrikh is long, Mkhitaryan is long.

“I said ‘yes, why not,no problem’,” tells Mkhitaryan.

After three years at Borussia Dortmund, Henrikh moved to the English Premier League and played for Manchester United and Arsenal. Mkhitaryan is currently on loan at Italian club Roma.