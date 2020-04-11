Extension of the state of emergency inevitable – PM

We consider that the extension of the state of emergency is inevitable to curb the further spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said through Facebook Live.

He said the government will convene a sitting on Monday or Tuesday to adopt a decision.

“The epidemic will still continue to spread in the world and in Armenia, and our task at this point is to keep the incidence low within a certain period of time,” the Prime Minister said.

At the same time, the Prime Minister said some types of economic activity will be allowed from Monday.

Agricultural works, forestry, fishing and fish breeding, mining, water, gas supply, waste management, transportation and storing, financial and insurance activity, state management and social security, healthcare and social services, functioning of foreign organizations will be among the activities to be allowed.

Օpen-air construction works and production of cigarette products will also be allowed from April 13. Textile production will be resumed and some shops will be opened from April 20.