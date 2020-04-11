45 Armenian students return from the US and Israel

As a result of the negotiations with the Georgian authorities, on April 10, it became possible to transfer 35 school-children and 10 students from the United States and Israel to Tbilisi and then Yerevan.

Thanks to the special permission received by the Armenian Embassy in Georgia, two buses from Armenia were allowed to enter the territory of Georgia and successfully transport the citizens of Armenia, through the corridor in the Marneuli region, which is considered a strict quarantine zone.

The Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Georgia coordinated the arrival of the citizens of Armenia to Tbilisi, and their transfer to Bagratashen checkpoint.

All students are subject to mandatory 14-day quarantine.