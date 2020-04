The death toll for the coronavirus now stands at 100,376, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Italy has seen the most deaths, followed by the US and Spain.

The U.S. remains the country with the highest number of cases, 475,749, but Italy continues to hold the highest death toll with 18,849 fatalities.

A total of 368 669 people have recovered from the virus.

Armenia has so far confirmed 937 cases of coronavirus, 149 people have recovered. Twelve deaths have been reported.