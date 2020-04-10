Amazon builds its own coronavirus testing lab for staff

Retail giant Amazon says it will build its own coronavirus testing lab to monitor the health of its staff.

Cases of Covid-19 have been reported at more than 50 Amazon facilities across the US. Some have involved multiple infected workers.

The company said it had assembled a team to build its own “incremental testing capacity”.

“We have begun assembling the equipment we need to build our first lab (photos below) and hope to start testing small numbers of our front line employees soon,” the company said.

Amazon staff have previously criticized the firm over its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, Amazon fired a New York warehouse worker who organized a protest over a lack of safety precautions taken by the company.