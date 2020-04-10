35 Armenian students returning to Armenia from the US

Thirty-five Armenian students enrolled in different US schools under the FLEX and ACES programs will return home today, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan informs.

The Armenian Embassy in the United States coordinated the safe transportation of students from 19 US states to the city of Chicago, from where they were flown to Doha, and will return to Armenia on Doha-Tbilisi-Yerevan flight.

The Armenian Embassy in the US and the Armenian Honorary Consulate in Chicago provided Armenian students with the necessary medical safety equipment.

Upon their return to Armenia, the students will be subject to a 14-day mandatory quarantine regime.

Naghdalyan said it’s yet another good example of cooperation between Armenia and Georgia under the conditions of the coronavirus outbreak, Naghdalyan said.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry thanks the American Councils for organizing the transfer of Armenian students quickly and smoothly, as well as the Georgian partners for their support and effective cooperation.