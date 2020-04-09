Turkey’s support to Armenia in fighting COVID-19 not on the agenda – MFA

Turkey’s support to Armenia in fighting the coronavirus is not on the agenda, Spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan has said.

The comments come after the Armenian Patriarchate of Costantinople said in a press release Turkey was offering assistance to Armenia in fighting the virus.

“We are familiar with the Patriarchate’s press release on the phone conversation with the Turkish President. As a third country, we would refrain from commenting on official information. In any case, there is no such issue on the agenda,” Naghdalyan said in comments to Armenpress.

She said the return of Armenian citizens from Istanbul has been organised in agreement with the Turkish and Georgian authorities.

“Armenia is taking all measures to organize the return of its nationals, and preference will be given to those in hardest-hit regions,” the Spokesperson noted.

The Foreign Ministry is financing the transportation of about 70 citizens through the Georgian territory. All citizens will be subject to 14-day quarantine upon arrival.