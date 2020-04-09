SportTop

Premier League players generate funds for National Health Service

Siranush Ghazanchyan April 9, 2020, 17:38
Less than a minute
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists (outside the EU), club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images (+15 in extra time). No use to emulate moving images. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications/services. Mandatory Credit: Photo by James Heaton/ProSports/Shutterstock (10576496k) The Premier League match day football before the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Norwich City at Bramall Lane, Sheffield Sheffield United v Norwich City, Premier League - 07 Mar 2020

Premier League players have launched a “collective initiative” to help generate funds for the National Health Service and distribute them “where they are needed most,” the BBC reports.

The initiative – named #PlayersTogether – has been set up to “help those fighting for us on the NHS frontline” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It has partnered with NHS Charities Together (NHSCT).

In a statement – posted by more than 150 top-flight players on social media – they said they were “collaborating together to create a voluntary initiative, separate to any other league and club conversation”.

The intention, they said, was to “try and help, along with so many others in the country, to make a real difference”.

The level of contributions has not been announced but the players said the initiative would help “quickly grant funds to the NHS frontline”.

Show More
Back to top button
Close