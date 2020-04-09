Premier League players generate funds for National Health Service

Premier League players have launched a “collective initiative” to help generate funds for the National Health Service and distribute them “where they are needed most,” the BBC reports.

The initiative – named #PlayersTogether – has been set up to “help those fighting for us on the NHS frontline” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It has partnered with NHS Charities Together (NHSCT).

In a statement – posted by more than 150 top-flight players on social media – they said they were “collaborating together to create a voluntary initiative, separate to any other league and club conversation”.

The intention, they said, was to “try and help, along with so many others in the country, to make a real difference”.

The level of contributions has not been announced but the players said the initiative would help “quickly grant funds to the NHS frontline”.