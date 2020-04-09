Georgia to help organize the return of 35 Armenian students from the US

Georgia will help evacuate 35 Armenian students from the US, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has announced, according to the government’s website.

The Governments of the US and Georgia have agreed to organize the return of 79 Georgian schoolchildren stranded in the US, Gakharia said.

According to the Prime Minister, a flight from the United States to Doha will take place tomorrow, April 10. The flight will be operated by the American side. The transportation of the 79 children from Doha to Georgia will be ensured by the Government of Georgia.



Giorgi Gakharia said that upon the request of Armenian colleagues, they will also transport 35 schoolchildren who are Armenian nationals.