Boris Johnson out of intensive care but remains in hospital

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care but remains in hospital, Downing Street has said, the BBC reports.

Mr Johnson has been receiving treatment for coronavirus at St Thomas’ Hospital in London since Sunday.

No 10 said he “has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery”.

A spokesman added: “He is in extremely good spirits.”

He was taken to hospital on Sunday – 10 days after testing positive – and was moved to intensive care on Monday.

He was receiving “standard oxygen treatment” in intensive care and had not been on a ventilator, Downing Street said earlier.