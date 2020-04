Patient, 93, dies of coronavirus in Armenia

A 93-year-old patient diagnosed with coronavirus has died at Artashat Medical Center, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Alina Nikoghosyan informs.

The man had right-sided pneumonia. He had chronic diseases, including prostate cancer and hypertension.

Armenia has confirmed 881 cases of coronavirus, 114 people have recovered.

Nine deaths have been reported.