China’s Xi Jinping says willing to support Armenia in the fight against COVID-19

In a letter to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, China’s President Xi Jinping has expressed willingness to support Armenia in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“On behalf of the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the people of China, I express my sincere support and solidarity with the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the people of Armenia, and wish all the patients a speedy recovery,” he wrote.

“The Chinese side strongly supports Armenia’s efforts to fight the coronavirus and is ready to provide further assistance,” President Xi Jinping said.

The message comes in response to a letter penned by the Armenian President, in which Armen Sarkissian hailed China’s progress in fighting COVID-19.

“China and Armenia enjoy friendly partnership and cooperation. Paying special attention to the development of relations between the two countries, I am ready to make joint efforts with you to strengthen cooperation in the field of healthcare of our two countries to jointly protect the lives and health of the peoples of our countries,” said Xi Jinping

President Sarkissian intends to continue discussions and dialogue with the President of the People’s Republic of China.