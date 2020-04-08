Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 election campaign

Senator Bernie Sanders has suspended his campaign to become US president, the BBC reports.

The development clears the way for former vice-president Joe Biden to become the Democratic party’s nominee.

Mr Sanders, 78, told his campaign staff about his decision on a conference call on Wednesday before addressing his supporters online.

For a long time the front-runner, he has slipped behind Mr Biden in the party’s primaries in recent weeks.

Mr Sanders had pursued the presidential nomination before, losing out in 2016 to Hillary Clinton.

In recent weeks, Mr Sanders had been hosting campaign events through online live streams due to health concerns from the Covid-19 outbreak.