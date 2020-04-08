Alexis Ohanian looking forward to Armenian-style toasts after lockdown

Reddit and Initialized Capital co-founder Alexis Ohanian is looking forward to Armenian-style toasts after the lockdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Looking forward to a few much-too-long-Armenian-style toasts of brandy with close friends once we’re all out of lockdown,” Ohanian captioned a photo of himself drinking Shakhmat brandy with friends.

Alexis Ohanian unveiled the Armenian Shakmat brandy in collaboration with Flaviar in 2018.

“The time has come for Armenian brandy to reclaim its rightful place on the World Spirits map. A hidden gem of flavor and tradition, its recognition is long overdue,” Ohanian then said.

Shakmat (or shakhmat) is the Armenian word for chess.

“But our Shakmat is so much more than a game. It is a symbol. A symbol of life, persistence, patience, and wisdom of a people that do not fall, even when held in check,” Alexis says.

Shakmat 23 Year Old is a premium brandy originating from the birthplace of winemaking. It is an embodiment of Armenia’s two national treasures – Chess and Konyak.