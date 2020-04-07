SocietyTopVideo

Volunteers and health workers I’m proud of – Armenia’s Health Minister

Siranush Ghazanchyan April 7, 2020, 12:54
Less than a minute

Armenian Health Minister Arsen Torosyan has shared a video of volunteers and health workers that have joined the fight against COVID-19.

“Our volunteers and health workers I am proud of,” the Minister captioned the video.

