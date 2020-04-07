Home | All news | Society | Volunteers and health workers I’m proud of – Armenia’s Health Minister SocietyTopVideo Volunteers and health workers I’m proud of – Armenia’s Health Minister Siranush Ghazanchyan April 7, 2020, 12:54 Less than a minute Armenian Health Minister Arsen Torosyan has shared a video of volunteers and health workers that have joined the fight against COVID-19. “Our volunteers and health workers I am proud of,” the Minister captioned the video. Show More Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print