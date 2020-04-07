Serzh Sargsyan to attend parliamentary commission hearing on April War

On April 16, Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan will participate in the sitting of the parliamentary commission examining the circumstances of the April War. His office has sent a relevant notification to Andranik Kocharyan, Chairman of the commission.

“Although the third President is not obliged by any law, including the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, to attend the hearings of the commission, he has no problem presenting details about the military actions unleashed by Azerbaijan on April 2, 2016 either to the commission or in any other format,” Sargsyan’s Office said in a statement.

“Serzh Sargsyan has made a number of public statements about the large-scale military operation, including speeches, interviews, consultations, meetings, sittings, during which he has referred to the events in detail,” the Office said.