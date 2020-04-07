Armenian President sends message to Boris Johnson

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has sent a letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was admitted into intensive care at a hospital on Monday after his condition worsened.

President Sarkissian wished him health, strength and speedy recovery.

In a statement on Tuesday, a Downing Street spokesman said: “The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits. He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and is breathing without any other assistance.”

“He has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support,” he added.

Mr Johnson does not have pneumonia, Downing Street added.