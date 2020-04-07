Armenia reports 20 new cases of coronavirus, 25 recover

Twenty new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia in a day, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

He said 25 patients recovered and were discharged from hospital, marking the first time the number of recoveries was larger than the number of confirmed cases.

The Prime Minister said half of the 1,400 hospital beds freed up for coronavirus patients are empty.

Pashinyan said the statistics allows to thing that the measures taken so far have been effective and asked citizens to abide by the strict rules this week.

“If the trend is maintained we will think of easing the restrictions from next Monday,” he stated.