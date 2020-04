Red Wings airline allowed to operate second flight from Moscow to Yerevan

The Red Wings Airline has received permission from the Russian government to operate a second flight from Moscow to Yerevan, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan informs.

The airline will fly 222 Armenian nationals home from Russia today.

All passengers will be escorted to hotels in Yerevan and Tsakhkadzor for 14-day quarantine, Avinyan said.

The Foreign Ministry had earlier reported that there were about 2000 Armenian citizens willing to return from Russia.