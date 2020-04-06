Pep Guardiola’s mother dies after contracting coronavirus

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s mother, Dolors Sala Carrio, has died aged 82 in Barcelona after contracting coronavirus, Manchester City informed on Twitter.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends,” said Manchester City.

Last month, Guardiola donated 1m euros to help fight the outbreak.

The money will be used to purchase medical equipment and protective material for staff involved in treating those admitted to hospital.

Manchester United also posted on social media to say the club was “saddened to hear this terrible news”, adding: “We send our heartfelt condolences to Pep and his family.”

Spaniard Guardiola, 49, has been in charge of Manchester City since July 2016 after spells as manager of Barcelona and Bayern Munich.