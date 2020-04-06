Pashinyan, Putin discuss gas supply, cargo transportation and fight against Covid-19

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The parties discussed issues related to the supply of natural gas to Armenia. Information was exchanged on the steps taken to combat the Covid-19 epidemic. It was noted that the situation in both countries is completely under control.

Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked the Russian side for the steps taken to ensure the uninterrupted cargo transportation from Russia to Armenia and for effective cooperation with Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection.

The parties supported the idea of ​​convening a special session of the Eurasian Supreme Council via video conference. The interlocutors called for the establishment of permanent contacts both bilaterally and within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.