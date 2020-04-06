Eduardo Eurnekian to provide $250,000 in support to Armenia’s anti-coronavirus efforts

National hero of the Republic of Armenia Mr. Eduardo Eurnekian will provide $250.000 in assistance to the Armenian Government in its fight against coronavirus, Press Service of Armenia international Airports SJSC reports.

Eduardo Eurnekian (born 1932) is an Argentine billionaire businessman of Armenian descent. Forbes estimated his net worth at $1.6 billion.

Eurnekian, the son of Armenian immigrants to Argentina, first operated in the textile industry.

The son of Armenian emigrants, he delved into the cable TV business in the 1980s. His portfolio now includes radio stations, newspapers and a TV channel.

In the 1990s, he netted $750 million in the sale of Argentine TV firm Cablevision.

Under his Corporacion America, Eurnekian and partners own more than 50 airports around the would, with reported revenues of more than $2 billion.

In February 2018, Corporacian America Airports went public on the New York Stock Exchange; His nephen Martin Eurnekian is CEO.