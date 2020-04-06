Armenia reports only 11 new cases of coronavirus

Of 263 coronavirus tests completed only 11 have been positive, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said through Facebook live.

He said the numbers inspire hope that the “backbone of the epidemic” has been broken.

He said it has been possible to reduce the numbers due to the strict measures that have been in place since March 25, and added that they will think about easing the restrictions, should the trend maintain until next Monday.

The Prime Minister also informed that a 68-year-old patient has dies of double pneumonia. The patient has chronic diseases including diabetes.

The total number of cases is 833.