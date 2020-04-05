Reproductive number (Rt) of COVID-19 in Armenia reduces from 2 to 1.4

The temporal reproductive number (Rt) of COVID-19 in Armenia has reduced from 2 to 1.4 due to effective management, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan informs.

The coefficient shows how many people one infected person can potentially infect. The higher the number, the more people get infected.

Failure to reduce the coefficient will lead the spread of the infection at a growing rate.

This is the reason why social distancing and restriction of people-to-people contacts are considered important means of fighting the spread of the infection.

“The restrictions of the movement of people and suspension of activity of a number of enterprises since March 25 it has been possible to reduce the reproductive number from 2 to 1.4,” Tigran Avinyan says.

According to him, the task in the coming week should be to strictly follow the rules and restrictions of the state of emergency.

“We should try to reduce Rt to lower than 1. This will mean that the spread of coronavirus infection is manageable, and the healthcare system will be able to effectively handle potentially serious cases. As a result, we will be able to gradually ease the limitations and gradually return to normal life,” the Deputy PM says.