The COVID-19 cases in Armenia keep doubling every seven days, Health Minister Arsen Toroyan says.

The doubling rate is the estimate of how long it would take the county to double its number of cases, given the trend in the last week. In different countries the cases have doubled within two to ten days.

The rate has not changed since April 1, when the Minister first shared graphs showing the doubling rate in different countries.

“Now, assuming this rate is maintained, we will have about 1,000 cases on April 7 and 2,000 cases on April 14, and so on. And the task for all of us is to slow that pace so that we first level the number of new cases and recoveries, and then register less new cases than recoveries,” Minister Torosyan then explained.

Armenia has so far confirmed 822 cases of coronavirus, 57 have recovered, seven deaths have been reported.