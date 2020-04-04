Red Wings airline to fly Armenian nationals home from Moscow

The Red Wings Airline has received a one-time permit from the Russian Government to organize a charter flight from Moscow to Yerevan, the Armenian Embassy in Russia informs.

The flight will be operated on April 6, at 3:40 pm Moscow time. Only Armenian nationals willing to return home will be allowed to board the plane.

Tickets for the flight will be available at the box office #94 at Moscow’s Domodedovo International Airport, as well as at the Red Wings office at Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport.

All citizens who return to Armenia will be subject to a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

For any questions about tickets contact:

Moscow: + 7-925-009-92-08, + 7-926-618-29-18,

Yerevan: + 374-91-969612