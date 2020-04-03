Thirty-one Armenian nationals allowed to leave Georgia

A third group of Armenian citizens has left Georgia for Armenia. The departure has been organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Georgia.

With the special permission received as a result of the negotiations with the Georgian side, 31 Armenian nationals were escorted by the patrol police through a corridor in the Marneuli region.

The movement of citizens to Sadakhlo checkpoint is closed (the restriction does not apply to trucks) because of strict quarantine regime in Marneuli and Bolnisi regions of Georgia.