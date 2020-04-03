Italian Armenians donate 4,600 euros to combat COVID-19 in Armenia

The Italian committee of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund has donated 4,600 euro to combat the Covid-19 Pandemic in Armenia.

These funds were raised by the community for the, now cancelled, annual Armenian Genocide Remembrance events.

With the leadership of the Chairperson of the Fund’s Italian Affiliate Baykar Svazlian and the support of Gevorg Orfelian and Armine Pampagian the funds were reallocated to securing lifesaving medical supplies for their compatriots in Armenia.

“Our hearts and minds are with the people of Italy and the thousands of Armenians who call Italy Home,” Hayastan All-Armenian Fund said in a statement.

Italy joins a long list of Armenian communities and individuals around the world who have supported the Fund’s campaign including the United Kingdom, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, Russia and the United States of America. The campaign has so far raised $125,091 and received urgently needed medical supplies valued at over $250,000, for the people of Armenia and Artsakh.

Donations can be made through the Fund’s online crowdfunding platform.