Holy Lance (Geghard) to be brought out on Palm Sunday

On April 5, the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church will celebrate the Feast of Palm Sunday, the Triumphant Entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.

On the occasion of the feast, the Holy Lance (Geghard), which is kept in the Mother See, will be brought out.

Under the Presidency of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, the Blessing of the Four Corners of the World (Andastan) Service will be offered.