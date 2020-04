Arsenal have turned down two approaches from Roma to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a permanent basis, claims the Express.

The Armenia international has impressed on loan in Italy, prompting Roma to attempt his signing.

But the Gunners have proved inflexible on their £18 million ($23m) asking price, which could lead the Italians to target Chelsea’s Pedro.

Pedro, 32, is though on the shopping list of several clubs around the world, with Lazio also keen, as well as several MLS sides in the USA.