Armenian Parliament to allocate 500 million AMD for anti-coronavirus measures

The National Assembly will return 500 million drams from its annual budget to the state budget. The funds will support the measures aimed at prevention, control and treatment of the COVID-19 epidemic, Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan informs.

The sum includes funds allocated for the financing of various contracts for the whole year, but not yet signed, financial resources for business trips for the first quarter, but not actually spent, as well as the funds envisaged for the second quarter.

This will also include the entire fund for the awarding of 700 employees and deputies, as well as funds provided for energy services and other expenses.