Two more recover from COVID-19 in Armenia

Two patients have recovered from coronavirus in Armenia, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Alina Nikoghosyan informs.

According to her, most of the 92 cases reported today are related to previously confirmed cases. In some new cases the infection has been confirmed in Armenian citizens that have returned from abroad.

The news sources of infection are being tracked, Nikoghosyan said.

Armenia has so far confirmed 633 cases of the new coronavirus, 33 have recovered and been discharged from hospital. Four deaths have been reported.