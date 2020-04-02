Serj Tankian, Sebu Simonian and Misho join for new song (video)

Serj Tankian, Sebu Simonian and Misho have released a joint song.

“Introvert (Call Me Crazy)” is a collaboration between three close friends who couldn’t be further apart geographically or artistically.

Sebu, best known for his band Capital Cities’ indie/dance smash “Safe and Sound,” lives in Los Angeles; System of a Down growler Serj Tankian is currently residing in New Zealand; rapper/poet Misho hails from what all three call their homeland, Armenia.

The song is about introversion, desperation and psychosis.